Pakistani musician Amanat Ali met Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau.

He talked about the recent floods in Pakistan.

Taana Baana singer posted a photo of himself with Trudeau on social media.

After hearing Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau speak about the tragic floods in Pakistan, Pakistani musician Amanat Ali was invited by the national parliament to meet with him.

The Taana Baana singer posted a photo of himself with Trudeau on social media because he felt honoured to be a part of an admirable programme that Ottawa had started.

The musician prayed for the nation further as large areas of the country were submerged as a result of record rains, about 1,200 people were murdered, and preliminary estimates put the damage at $10 billion.

“It was an honour to be invited by the Canadian Parliament to hear the Prime Minister of Canada Mr Justin Trudeau speak about the welfare of Pakistan and the ongoing floods and how we can help out,” singer wrote in the caption.

Earlier this week, Prime Minister Trudeau declared that Canada and the United Nations would support Islamabad in providing food, clean water, and other necessary services as soon as possible.

