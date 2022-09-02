Sir Elton John talks about Britney Spears’s mental health.

She was the biggest artist in the world and was able to sing, dance, and perform in any way.

Elton John recalls being concerned about her before the song’s production.

Sir Elton John talks about Britney Spears’s mental health. Hold Me Closer, a recent duet by Britney Spears was discussed by Elton John, who recalls being concerned about her before the song’s production.

The renowned performer admitted to knowing the Toxic singer could sing but was “worried” she would be “nervous” to record the first tune after years, according to an interview.

He said of the singer, “I think she was quite reserved at first; I think she was apprehensive, but she went to the studio in Los Angeles. I was in England when she entered the recording studio with my buddy and producer Andrew Watt.

The composer of the Rocket Man song claimed that Spears rediscovered her rhythm “such well and so simply,” adding, “And I’m sure a lot of people thought, ‘Well can she still sing?'” Well, I was well aware of her singing ability.

She was the biggest artist in the world and was able to sing, dance, and perform in any way, according to the old video. I, therefore, didn’t worry about that. I was concerned that she would be anxious because she hadn’t done it in a while, but she breezed through it,” he said.

She hasn’t been on the charts in a while, but as I said, she’s warming up and defrosting, and she’s having a terrific time, John added. She will recover more quickly the more the record sells. She will also come to understand how much others love and miss her. For her, they feel.

In less than 24 hours after its release in 40 different countries, their collaboration shot to the top of iTunes, earning him the compliment, “It looks to have gone off to a really excellent start.”

And I’m extremely pleased for Britney, not least of all because having her on this record is such a blast, but also because this is a woman who has gone through hell and needs a lot of love in her life, which she is receiving.

And it couldn’t go to a better cause than her at the moment, John concluded.

Spears makes her musical comeback with the recently released song, a remix of Elton John’s classic Tiny Dancer from 1971. Her conservatorship was dissolved in 2021.

