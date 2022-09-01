The boys of Saif Ali Khan and Kareena Kapoor Khan, Taimur and Jeh, undoubtedly rank among the most adored celebrity children.

The boys of Saif Ali Khan and Kareena Kapoor Khan, Taimur and Jeh, undoubtedly rank among the most adored celebrity children. When people catch a sight of the little munchkins, their pictures and videos quickly become viral hits, sending admirers into a frenzy. Saif isn’t on Instagram, although Kareena occasionally posts adorable family photos on the platform. The only other person who consistently tweets the prettiest pictures of Jeh, Taimur, and even Sara and Ibrahim is Saif’s sister Saba Ali Khan. This time, Saba shared some stunning, previously unreleased images of herself and Jeh that are sure to brighten your day.

The most recent Instagram photos of Saba Ali Khan show her cradling baby Jeh.

The images appear to be from earlier this year, around July, when Taimur and Jeh, together with Kareena and Saif, all travelled to London. Saba Ali Khan had also been with them to London and had sent Jeh some adorable photos.

Kareena Kapoor Khan will next be featured in Sujoy Ghosh’s adaption of The Devotion of Suspect X. She was most recently seen in Laal Singh Chaddha. Vikram Vedha, on the other hand, will include Saif Ali Khan and Hrithik Roshan. The movie is a remake of the same-named Tamil hit from 2017. In Om Raut’s Adipurush, Saif will also appear with Kriti Sanon, Prabhas, and Sunny Singh.

