Sobhita Dhulipala will star in Ponniyin Selvan

Sobhita Dhulipala has decided to broaden her horizons after earning a name for herself with web shows such as Made in Heaven. The diva recently stated on her Instagram account that she will be entering Tollywood shortly. Yes, you read that correctly. Mani Ratnam’s magnum work, Ponniyin Selvan, has cast the actress as Vanathi. The first glimpse at Sobhita Dhulipala as Vanathi from the upcoming historical drama has also been released by the producers.

She said on the photo-sharing app, “Quick-witted, courteous and so much more than what meets the eye! Presenting @sobhitad as Vanathi! #PS1 #PonniyinSelvan #CholasAreComing “In theatres on 30th September in Tamil, Hindi, Telugu, Malayalam, and Kannada!” Her royal ensemble consists of an embroidered saree and jaw-dropping gold jewellery. Sobhita Dhulipala looks stunning in this new ethnic outfit.

Take a look at the video below:

In addition, the film’s producers have revealed the first look at Prakash Raj as Sundara Chozhar, Jayachitra as Sembiyan Maadevi, and Rahman as Madhurantakan.

