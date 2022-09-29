Sofia Carson, star of “Purple Hearts,” and Netflix collaborated again

The film follows the success of Amblin’s Purple Hearts on Netflix.

Sofia Carson is slated to star in another film with an Amblin and Netflix for the thriller Carry On following the success of Netflix’s Purple Hearts, according to Deadline.

Also announcing the news on Twitter, Carson wrote: “Thrilled to star alongside @TaronEgerton and Jason Bateman in our film “Carry On” directed by the legendary Jaume Collet Sara [heart emoji]. Thank you Steven Spielberg, Holly Bario, Leslee Feldman and my @amblin family. Thank you to my @netflix family. Ready for take off…”

In addition, Netflix will reunite with Jason Bateman’s ensemble cast member and Harder They Fall breakout Danielle Deadwyler.

The director is Jaume Collet-Serra. The first draught of the screenplay was written by TJ Fixman, and Michael Green most recently polished it.

The director is Dylan Clark. According to Deadline, the movie is the first to result from the general agreement Amblin made with Netflix last June.

The project will be supervised by Holly Bario, the head of production at Amblin. Brian Williams, Scott Greenberg, and Seth William Meier will all serve as executive producers under Dylan Clark Productions.

In the suspenseful film Carry On, Ethan Kopek, a rookie TSA agent, is blackmailed by an enigmatic traveller to allow a hazardous package to pass through security and onto an aircraft on Christmas Day.

Recently, Carson made an appearance in the Purple Hearts movie on Netflix. Along with serving as executive producer, co-writer, and performer of the film’s original soundtrack, Carson did more than just act in it.

