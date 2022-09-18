Sofia Vergara celebrates her Son Manolo’s 31st birthday

Sara Vergara celebrated her son Manolo’s 31st birthday on Friday.

The couple had a small family get-together over brunch and cake.

Manolo was presented with a Porsche 911 Carrera 4S by his mom and her husband Joe Manganiello.

Advertisement

Sofia Vergara is a Colombian and American actress and model. She was the highest-paid actress in American television from 2013 to 2020.

The 50-year-old Golden Globe nominee celebrated her son’s 31st birthday on Friday with a small family gathering over brunch and cake. She posted a photo of herself, her husband Joe Manganiello, and their dog Bubbles sitting at a table.

“Feliz cumpleaños!!” Vergara wrote the post’s caption, and the birthday boy said, “Thank youuuu.”

She also posted a video of the group, which included Maria “Bete” Fernandez and Alejandro Asen, singing “Happy Birthday” to him over two beautifully decorated cakes on her Instagram Story.

Manolo posed next to a green Porsche 911 Carrera 4S, which was one of his birthday gifts, on Instagram. In the caption, he wrote, “Speed and power is always the answer.”

Advertisement

Advertisement Advertisement View this post on Instagram Advertisement Advertisement Advertisement Advertisement A post shared by Manolo Gonzalez Vergara (@manologonzalezvergara)

Vergara has talked to people before about being a single mom. She has a son with her high school sweetheart and first husband, Joe Gonzalez. “I love it when people say nice things about my son Manolo,” she said in the 2016 Most Beautiful issue.

Advertisement

“I was really young when I divorced his father, so I raised him trying to set the best example and give him the best that I could. When people compliment me on him, on how well-mannered, how charming, funny and well-behaved he is, it makes all the sacrifices worthwhile,” She added.

Manolo had already paid his mother a tribute on her 50th birthday in July by posting a bunch of old photos from her life. “Happy fortieth!! I love you so much, mom. May the next 40+10 years be even better!!!!!!! “He wrote the post’s caption in Spanish.

Also Read Sofia Vergara attends Sarah Hyland-Wells Adams’ wedding On Saturday, Sofia Vergara attended the wedding of her Modern Family co-star...