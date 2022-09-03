Advertisement
Sofia Vergara looks chic in her recent picture

  • Sofia Vergara walked out in Beverly Hills.
  • The diva selects a strapless dress with white background.
  • Walmart hosted the modern family star for a business dinner.
On Thursday, Sofia Vergara walked out in Beverly Hills and appeared to be nothing short of a vision in her most recent images.

The 5ft 7in beauty beat the heatwave that was engulfing most of the Los Angeles area while wearing a lovely Dolce & Gabbana sundress that showed off her toned arms and legs.

The diva selects a strapless dress with a white background and a floral pattern of pink and green roses for her day out.

She accessorized the dress with a green crossover purse and white high-heeled transparent sandals.

The successful apparel line’s retailer Walmart hosted the modern family star for a business dinner.

