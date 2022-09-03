Sofia Vergara looks chic in her recent picture

Sofia Vergara attends Sarah Hyland-Wells Adams’ wedding
On Saturday, Sofia Vergara attended the wedding of her Modern Family co-star...
On Thursday, Sofia Vergara walked out in Beverly Hills and appeared to be nothing short of a vision in her most recent images.
The 5ft 7in beauty beat the heatwave that was engulfing most of the Los Angeles area while wearing a lovely Dolce & Gabbana sundress that showed off her toned arms and legs.
The diva selects a strapless dress with a white background and a floral pattern of pink and green roses for her day out.
She accessorized the dress with a green crossover purse and white high-heeled transparent sandals.
The successful apparel line’s retailer Walmart hosted the modern family star for a business dinner.
