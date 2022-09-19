Soha Ali Khan and Kunal Kemmu pose for seflie in Mumbai traffic

Kareena Kapoor Khan excited for Soha Ali Khan’s crime thriller
The trailer for the criminal thriller Hush Hush, starring Soha Ali Khan...
While trapped in Mumbai traffic, Soha Ali Khan and her actor-husband Kunal Kemmu decided to make the most of their situation by posing for a picture. On Monday, Kunal uploaded a selfie with Soha while they were in their car on Instagram Stories. In contrast to Soha, who is wearing a green top and a crimson bindi on her forehead, Kunal is wearing a white T-shirt.
Sharmila Tagore and Mansoor Ali Kha Pataudi are the parents of Soha Ali Khan. She is Saif Ali Khan’s youngest sibling. Sister Saba Ali Khan is their other sibling. Soha made her Bollywood debut in Shahid Kapoor’s Dil Maange More in 2004. Since then, she has acted in a number of movies, including Rang De Basanti, Sahed, Biwi Aur Gangster, and Tum Mile.
In 2015, Soha and Kunal Kemmu got married. Inaaya, the couple’s first child, was born in September 2017. Recently, Soha posted a video of Inaaya and Kunal on Instagram. “Don’t fall for it,” she captioned it. She even uploaded a sketch her child created to Instagram. The son of actors Saif Ali Khan and Kareena Kapoor, Taimur Ali Khan, was depicted by Inaaya.
Kaun Banegi Shikharwati, a web serial, featured Soha’s final appearance. She will then appear in Hush Hush on Amazon Prime. Along with Kritika Kamra, Shahana Goswami, and Karishma Tanna, it also features Juhi Chawla and Ayesha Jhulka. The 22nd of September will see its release.
