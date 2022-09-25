It was Queen’s ‘dearest wish’ that Prince Harry repairs his ties with King Charles and Prince William.

She shared a very close bond with grandson Prince Harry.

The Queen adored Harry right to the end, and Harry adored her, according to historian Robert Hardman.

Advertisement

The late Queen Elizabeth II, who had a close relationship with her grandson Prince Harry, was a strong supporter of reconciliation between the Duke of Sussex and other members of the royal family.

According to historian Robert Hardman, Queen Elizabeth and Harry had a wonderful relationship until the end of her life.

It was the Queen’s “heartfelt wish” that Prince Harry mend his relationship with King Charles and Prince William.

“The Queen adored Harry right to the end, and Harry adored her,” Hardman told People. I believe she was one of the go-betweens between Windsor and California, and it would have been one of her fondest wishes that they reconcile.”

Meanwhile, a source close to King Charles stated, “She knew that conflicts were a natural part of life, and she never held grudges.” Most importantly, she wished to see her family happy.”

Also Read Calls for Queen Elizabeth to be declared a “Saint” are growing pace A Catholic writer has proposed designating Queen Elizabeth II a saint. Charles...