Sona Mohapatra slams those protesting against Ranbir at Ujjain

Recent protests outside the Mahakaleshwar temple in Ujjain caused Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt to forgo their spiritual visit.

Singer Sona Mohapatra responded to the popular social media post of an unsubstantiated protest film.

In response to the uproar, the home minister for Madhya Pradesh, Narottam Mishra also stepped in.

Advertisement

Recent protests outside the Mahakaleshwar temple in Ujjain caused Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt to forgo their spiritual visit. The protest was held because of Ranbir’s previous remark about being a “beef guy.” Singer Sona Mohapatra responded to the popular social media post of an unsubstantiated protest film. “This is just so so So wrong #India. Let’s not descend into Ochlocracy; #MobRule. Sick & dangerous precedent to set & nothing heroic in any remote way,” tweeted Sona.

Also Read Sona Mohapatra says it’s ‘shame’ some Bollywood actors don’t speak Hindi Sona Mohapatra says it's "a shame" that some Bollywood actors don't speak...

Also Read Sona Mohapatra shares a message for Jacqueline Fernandez On Twitter, singer Sona Mohapatra advised Jacqueline Fernandez followers to avoid making...

In response to the uproar, the home minister for Madhya Pradesh, Narottam Mishra also stepped in. He stated that although Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt were not prevented from seeing Mahakal in Ujjain, they chose not to go. Additionally, he claimed that the Bajrang Dal members were protesting about a separate issue. He further said that performers should avoid saying things that could offend the public’s sensibilities.

Ayan Mukerji went to the temple by himself to seek blessings. Ayan later discussed the incident at a gathering and stated, “In MP, I felt really bad honestly that Ranbir and Alia did not come with me to darshan at Mahakaleshwar. There’s a history to it. I had gone there before my motion poster had released and I had told myself that before the release of the film, I would definitely go there. Both of them were very keen to come with me. And honestly, till the end, they were keen. But when we reached there and heard about the protest, I felt let me go alone. Eventually I had gone to seek blessings for the film and that is for everyone. I just didn’t want to take Alia there in her current condition. Eventually, when I went there I felt, they could have gone there and gotten their darshan. So that is on me. I felt very bad.”