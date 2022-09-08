Sona Mohapatra slams those protesting against Ranbir at Ujjain

Sona Mohapatra says it’s ‘shame’ some Bollywood actors don’t speak Hindi
Sona Mohapatra says it's "a shame" that some Bollywood actors don't speak...
Recent protests outside the Mahakaleshwar temple in Ujjain caused Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt to forgo their spiritual visit. The protest was held because of Ranbir’s previous remark about being a “beef guy.” Singer Sona Mohapatra responded to the popular social media post of an unsubstantiated protest film. “This is just so so So wrong #India. Let’s not descend into Ochlocracy; #MobRule. Sick & dangerous precedent to set & nothing heroic in any remote way,” tweeted Sona.
Ayan Mukerji went to the temple by himself to seek blessings. Ayan later discussed the incident at a gathering and stated, “In MP, I felt really bad honestly that Ranbir and Alia did not come with me to darshan at Mahakaleshwar. There’s a history to it. I had gone there before my motion poster had released and I had told myself that before the release of the film, I would definitely go there. Both of them were very keen to come with me. And honestly, till the end, they were keen. But when we reached there and heard about the protest, I felt let me go alone. Eventually I had gone to seek blessings for the film and that is for everyone. I just didn’t want to take Alia there in her current condition. Eventually, when I went there I felt, they could have gone there and gotten their darshan. So that is on me. I felt very bad.”
Catch all the Entertainment News, Breaking News Event and Latest News Updates on The BOL News
Download The BOL News App to get the Daily News Update & Live News.