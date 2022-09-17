Advertisement
Edition: English
Edition: English

Follow us on

Open App
Entertainment
World
Business & Finance
Sports
Cricket
Technology
Life & Style
Viral & Shocking
Advertisement
Advertisement
Sonakshi Sinha announces new music video with Zaheer Iqbal

Sonakshi Sinha announces new music video with Zaheer Iqbal

Articles
Advertisement
Sonakshi Sinha announces new music video with Zaheer Iqbal

Sonakshi Sinha announces new music video with Zaheer Iqbal

Advertisement
  • Sonakshi Sinha, a Bollywood actress, has been in the news recently due to rumours of a romance with Zaheer Iqbal.
  • There are rumours that Sonakshi and Zaheer have been dating for a while, despite the fact that the two have kept quiet about it.
  • A photo of Sonakshi and Zaheer went popular on Instagram yesterday.
Advertisement

Sonakshi Sinha, a Bollywood actress, has been in the news recently due to rumours of a romance with Zaheer Iqbal. There are rumours that Sonakshi and Zaheer have been dating for a while, despite the fact that the two have kept quiet about it. They are frequently seen together, and they converse on social media, which makes admirers wonder whether they are dating. A photo of Sonakshi and Zaheer went popular on Instagram yesterday.

They were referred to as a “blockbuster Jodi” by Varun Sharma, who uploaded a photo of them on his Instagram stories. After a day, Sonakshi and Zaheer have revealed the title of their forthcoming music video, “Blockbuster.”

 

Advertisement
Advertisement
View this post on Instagram
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

 

A post shared by Sonakshi Sinha (@aslisona)

Advertisement

Although there are little specifics at this time, a source in India Today said that Sonakshi Sinha and Zaheer Iqbal have made the decision to make their relationship public and that they will do so in their forthcoming music video.

While all was going on, Zaheer posted a video of Sonakshi on her birthday in June along with the message, “Happy Birthday Sonzzz… Thank you for sparing me death. I adore you. Here’s to plenty more meals, travel, romance, and laughter. P.S. – This video encapsulates our relationship in its entirety.

In the movie Double XL, Sonakshi Sinha and Zaheer Iqbal will also appear onscreen together. Huma Qureshi is also featured. The movie, directed by Satram Ramani, is anticipated to be released this year.

Also Read

Sonakshi Sinha makes heads turn in sparkly bodycon dress
Sonakshi Sinha makes heads turn in sparkly bodycon dress

Sonakshi Sinha is making out on "glitter" this summer. She figure-hugging silver...

Read More News On

Catch all the Bollywood News, Entertainment News, Breaking News Event and Latest News Updates on The BOL News


Download The BOL News App to get the Daily News Update & Live News.


End of Article
BOL Stories of the day
Seo In Young and her fiance to get married soon, details
Seo In Young and her fiance to get married soon, details
Top 10 Bollywood actors that dominated Box office in 2022
Top 10 Bollywood actors that dominated Box office in 2022
Olivia Colman talks about intimate scenes with Micheal Ward
Olivia Colman talks about intimate scenes with Micheal Ward
Faizan Sheikh & Maham Aamir celebrated 1ST birthday of Haadiya
Faizan Sheikh & Maham Aamir celebrated 1ST birthday of Haadiya
Muhammad Asif, Here is Pakistani Mr Bean: See Pictures
Muhammad Asif, Here is Pakistani Mr Bean: See Pictures
Hira Tareen and Ali Safina's Wedding Anniversary: See Pictures
Hira Tareen and Ali Safina's Wedding Anniversary: See Pictures
In The Spotlight

In The Spotlight

Popular From Pakistan

Popular From Pakistan

More Latest News
Entertainment News

Entertainment News

More Latest News

Next Story