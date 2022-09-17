Sonakshi Sinha announces new music video with Zaheer Iqbal

Sonakshi Sinha, a Bollywood actress, has been in the news recently due to rumours of a romance with Zaheer Iqbal.

Sonakshi Sinha, a Bollywood actress, has been in the news recently due to rumours of a romance with Zaheer Iqbal. There are rumours that Sonakshi and Zaheer have been dating for a while, despite the fact that the two have kept quiet about it. They are frequently seen together, and they converse on social media, which makes admirers wonder whether they are dating. A photo of Sonakshi and Zaheer went popular on Instagram yesterday.

They were referred to as a “blockbuster Jodi” by Varun Sharma, who uploaded a photo of them on his Instagram stories. After a day, Sonakshi and Zaheer have revealed the title of their forthcoming music video, “Blockbuster.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sonakshi Sinha (@aslisona)

Although there are little specifics at this time, a source in India Today said that Sonakshi Sinha and Zaheer Iqbal have made the decision to make their relationship public and that they will do so in their forthcoming music video.

While all was going on, Zaheer posted a video of Sonakshi on her birthday in June along with the message, “Happy Birthday Sonzzz… Thank you for sparing me death. I adore you. Here’s to plenty more meals, travel, romance, and laughter. P.S. – This video encapsulates our relationship in its entirety.

In the movie Double XL, Sonakshi Sinha and Zaheer Iqbal will also appear onscreen together. Huma Qureshi is also featured. The movie, directed by Satram Ramani, is anticipated to be released this year.