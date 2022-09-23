Sonali Bendre gave a fresh piece of outsider’s input in Bollywood

Sonali Bendre is an Indian actress and model.

Sonali has opened up abot her status as an ‘outsider’ in Bollywood.

The actor believes her background helped her adjust to the industry.

Sonali Bendre is an Indian actress and model who primarily worked in Hindi films, alongside Tamil, Telugu, and Kannada language films.

In a new interview, Sonali Bendre talked about how she feels like an “outsider” in the entertainment business. He has been in movies and on TV for more than 20 years. Sonali did not come from a film family like many of her peers. But the actor says that turned out to be good for her.

Sonali’s father was in the Indian Army, so she grew up in an Army family. After she finished school, she tried her hand at modelling, and her first movie, Aag, came out in 1994. In the industry, people have been talking about nepotism and how hard it is for “outsiders” to get jobs. Sonali thinks that her past helped her adjust.

In an interview the actor said, “I was in a new school. So I was meeting new people, new students and you know you’re always an outsider and so even in the movies when I was an outsider I never really felt like that because I was so used to being an outsider.”

“I found my way around. It just helped me adapt more. So, it was easier for me to adapt to new situations, and I think it also kept me grounded because I didn’t get so carried away with what was happening to me.”

