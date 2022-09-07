Sonam Kapoor calls her baby burps cute in Instagram story

Sonam Kapoor and Anand Ahuja’s child was born on August 20.

The actress had made her first pregnancy announcement in March 2021.

Sonam will be next seen in Sujoy Ghosh’s production Blind, which was shot before her pregnancy.

Actress Sonam Kapoor appears to be relishing her expanded parental duties. She and her spouse Anand Ahuja had a kid last month. The star mentioned how much she enjoys hearing baby burps in her most recent Instagram Stories.

“Only burps that are cute are baby burps,” the new mother wrote.

She concluded by using the emoticons for a baby face and a milk bottle. On August 20, Sonam and Anand Ahuja made the boy’s birth official. Sonam and her son were released from the Mumbai hospital the next week.

The name and appearance of their child have not yet been made public by the couple. Sonam continues to update her admirers on social media about her life. With a maternity shoot, she had made her first pregnancy announcement in March 2021.

Talking about becoming a grandfather, Anil Kapoor recently told, “Nothing can be better than this feeling. I would like to say my dialogue (from Dil Dhadakne Do) – ‘I feel on top of the world’. I am busy wrapping up my assignments. There’s Sunita (his wife), Sonam and Anand, who are looking after the baby. I am always there by his side. It is great to see him every day. He’s so small right now, let him grow up a bit.”

Sonam will be next seen in Sujoy Ghosh’s production, Blind, which was shot before her pregnancy. “I always was a little picky. I’m not really in the rat race, I’m just doing my own thing. I don’t think that will change, but priorities do change and I think that the child will become mine. The truth of the matter is that they didn’t choose to come into this world. You decided to bring them here, so it’s a very selfish decision. I will try to do the best I can as a mother, which means that acting will definitely take a backseat, but I don’t think I will ever stop working completely.”

