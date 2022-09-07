Sonam Kapoor makes a hilarious revelation

Sonam Kapoor and Anand Ahuja are new parents in Bollywood’s tinsel town.

On August 20, this year, the couple had their first child, a baby boy.

They rushed to social media to share the fantastic news with their friends, fans, and well-wishers.

Advertisement

Sonam Kapoor and Anand Ahuja are new parents in Bollywood’s tinsel town. On August 20, this year, the couple had their first child, a baby boy. They rushed to social media to share the fantastic news with their friends, fans, and well-wishers. It’s only been a few weeks, but Sonam appears to be thoroughly enjoying this new experience and chapter in her life. Speaking of which, she headed to Instagram’s stories section a few minutes ago and revealed a humorous realisation she made as a new mum. Have you already watched it?

Sonam Kapoor used to Instagram’s story feature to share a realisation she had. “Only burps that are cute are baby burps (baby emoji) (milk bottle emoji),” the Neerja actress wrote. Don’t you think it’s adorable?

Sonam and Anand turned to social media to announce the birth of their child in a joint statement that read: “With bowed heads and hearts, we welcomed our lovely baby boy on August 20, 2022. Thank you to everyone who has helped us along the way, including physicians, nurses, friends, and family. It’s only the beginning, yet we already know our lives have been irrevocably altered. – Anand and Sonam” She captioned her pregnancy announcement with a blue love emoji.

The Neerja actress recently expressed her thoughts on becoming a mother at 37 on the cover of Vogue India magazine. Because of her late pregnancy, she had to get progesterone injections in her thighs and stomach. Sonam said she was frequently vomiting, unwell, and bedridden. “Everyone is concerned about women who become pregnant after the age of 31 or 32. They advise you not to do this or that, and not to have gestational diabetes or pre-eclampsia. “Wait a minute, I still feel extremely youthful,” I said. I seem quite youthful since I inherited my father’s (Anil Kapoor) DNA. Everything will be OK, “Sonam Kapoor stated.

Also Read Sonam Kapoor, Anand intend to hold naming ceremony of their son Sonam Kapoor and Anand Ahuja have welcomed a baby boy. The couple...