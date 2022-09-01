Sonam Kapoor tweeted a picture of her postpartum abdomen.

On August 20, she gave birth to her first child with spouse Anand Ahuja.

After giving birth, Sonam admitted she is still dressed in her maternity clothing.

Advertisement

Sonam Kapoor tweeted a picture of her postpartum abdomen, days after the birth of her kid. On August 20, she gave birth to her first child with spouse Anand Ahuja.

Bollywood’s newest mother is actor Sonam Kapoor. The actress and her spouse Anand Ahuja recently welcomed their first kid.

Also Read Kriti Sanon and Tiger Shroff recreated “Heropanti” pose Kriti Sanon and Tiger Shroff made their Bollywood debuts with 2014's "Heropanti"....

She gave her first live update on Thursday after coming home following the arrival of her kid at the hospital.

After giving birth, Sonam admitted she is still dressed in her maternity clothing. She posted a video of herself from her Mumbai residence in which she can be seen sporting black leggings, a loose jacket that matches, and glasses.

She lifted her jacket and shared a glimpse of her tummy post delivery and said, “Still wearing my Nike maternity. Tummy’s not completely in yet but looks great.” She signed off with a smile as she shot in front of a mirror.

Advertisement

On August 20, Sonam and Anand Ahuja made the boy’s birth official. Through a sweet statement on Instagram, they informed their friends and family of the news.

It read, “On 20.08.2022, we welcomed our beautiful baby boy with bowed heads and open hearts. Thank you to all of the doctors, nurses, friends and family who have supported us on this journey. It’s only the beginning, but we know our lives are forever changed – Sonam and Anand.”

Anil and Sunita Kapoor, Sonam’s parents, also revealed the same information. Sonam visited Anil’s home a few days later after being released from the hospital with her newborn. She was welcomed warmly by her family members and seen engaging in rituals prior to entering the building.

Also Read Kartik Aaryan on giving flop, ‘It can end my career’ Kartik Aaryan has talked openly about how one bad performance could end...

Although Sonam’s sister Rhea Kapoor referred to the infant as “Simba” in several of her Instagram Stories, the couple has not yet revealed the baby’s name or face.

Advertisement

Sonam will be next seen in Sujoy Ghosh’s production, Blind. Talking about her career after the baby’s arrival, the actor told, “I always was a little picky. I’m not really in the rat race, I’m just doing my own thing. I don’t think that will change, but priorities do change and I think that the child will become mine. The truth of the matter is that they didn’t choose to come into this world. You decided to bring them here, so it’s a very selfish decision. I will try to do the best I can as a mother, which means that acting will definitely take a backseat, but I don’t think I will ever stop working completely.”