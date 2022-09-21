Sonam Kapoor sends birthday wishes to Kareena Kapoor Khan

Sonam sends birthday wishes to Kareena.

Kareena Kapoor made her acting debut in Refugee.

Sonam Kapoor celebrated Kareena Kapoor Khan’s birthday by posting a photo.

Bollywood stars are showering Kareena Kapoor Khan with love and well wishes on her birthday. In 2000, the actress made her acting debut in the Abhishek Bachchan-starring film Refugee. Kareena is recognised for roles in movies like Udta Punjab, Bodyguard, 3 Idiots, Talaash: The Answer Lies Within, Bajrangi Bhaijaan, Tashan, Jab We Met, Veere Di Wedding, Heroine, and others. She has also given some outstanding performances over her more than ten-year career.

Currently, Sonam Kapoor celebrated Kareena Kapoor Khan’s birthday by posting a photo of the two of them on her Instagram story. Happy Birthday to the OG, love you Bebo, the Neerja actress wrote. Kareena and Sonam, meanwhile, have a strong bond. Additionally, they collaborated on the 2018 movie Veere Di Wedding, which marked Bebo’s return to Bollywood after a hiatus of about two years. Swara Bhaskar and Shikha Talsania played the key parts in the movie as well. It was produced by Rhea Kapoor, Ekta Kapoor, and Nikhil Dwivedi under the direction of Shashanka Ghosh.

Sonam was just one of many B-Town celebrities who sent birthday wishes to Kareena Kapoor Khan, including Neetu Kapoor, Anushka Sharma, Vijay Varma, Arjun Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, Sara Ali Khan, Ananya Panday, and others.

Kareena most recently appeared in Laal Singh Chaddha with Aamir Khan. Next, the actress will appear in her first production alongside a lead role in an untitled thriller. Alongside Jaideep Ahlawat and Vijay Varma, Kapoor will also appear in Sujoy Ghosh’s adaptation of The Devotion of Suspect X for the big screen. The project is an adaptation of the same-titled 2005 book by Japanese author Higashino Keigo. Additionally, she has a project with Rhea Kapoor signed.

Sonam, on the other hand, will next be seen in Blind, a remake of the same-titled 2011 Korean film.

