Soni Razdan wishes son-in-law Ranbir Kapoor on his birthday

Ranbir Kapoor’s birthday has everyone wishing him well. Kareena Kapoor Khan, Arjun Kapoor, Karan Johar, Karisma Kapoor, Neetu Kapoor, Dia Mirza, and others wished the father-to-be on social media. Soni Razdan sent a statement for her son-in-law and posted unseen wedding photos on Instagram.
“Happy birthday, SIL! May you always keep dancing, “Instagrammed Soni. Alia kisses Ranbir on the cheek in the first shot, while Soni does his aarti in the second. Alia and Ranbir are spotted dancing during their Mehendi ceremony. Soni uploaded a photo of herself, Alia Bhatt, and Ranbir Kapoor on Instagram “Hello, jaan! Love and light always.”
Shaheen Bhatt, who is Alia Bhatt’s sister, also posted something on Instagram Stories to mark the day. “Happy birthday, boy,” she wrote. Always love you.” On the night before Ranbir’s birthday, he had a party at his Vastu home in Bandra, Mumbai. Karan Johar and other people were there. Ranbir’s mother, Neetu Kapoor, was there, as well as Aditya Roy Kapur, Ayan Mukerji, Luv Ranjan, Shaheen Bhatt, Rohit Dhawan, and Arti Shetty.
Soni’s last job was in the Netflix web series Call My Agent: Bollywood, which also starred Aahana Kumra, Ayush Mehra, and Rajat Kapoor, among others. She will next be seen in Pippa with Mrunal Thakur, Ishaan Khattar, and Priyanshu Painyuli. On December 2, 2022, it will be out.
