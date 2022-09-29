Advertisement
Edition: English
Advertisement
Edition: English

Follow us on

Open App
Entertainment
World
Business & Finance
Sports
Cricket
Technology
Life & Style
Viral & Shocking
Advertisement
Advertisement
Soni Razdan wishes son-in-law Ranbir Kapoor on his birthday

Soni Razdan wishes son-in-law Ranbir Kapoor on his birthday

Articles
Advertisement
Soni Razdan wishes son-in-law Ranbir Kapoor on his birthday

Soni Razdan wishes son-in-law Ranbir Kapoor on his birthday

Advertisement
  • Ranbir Kapoor’s birthday has everyone wishing him well.
  • Kareena Kapoor Khan, Arjun Kapoor, Karan Johar, Karisma Kapoor, Neetu Kapoor, Dia Mirza, and others wished the father-to-be on social media.
  • Soni Razdan sent a statement for her son-in-law and posted unseen wedding photos on Instagram.
Advertisement

Ranbir Kapoor’s birthday has everyone wishing him well. Kareena Kapoor Khan, Arjun Kapoor, Karan Johar, Karisma Kapoor, Neetu Kapoor, Dia Mirza, and others wished the father-to-be on social media. Soni Razdan sent a statement for her son-in-law and posted unseen wedding photos on Instagram.

“Happy birthday, SIL! May you always keep dancing, “Instagrammed Soni. Alia kisses Ranbir on the cheek in the first shot, while Soni does his aarti in the second. Alia and Ranbir are spotted dancing during their Mehendi ceremony. Soni uploaded a photo of herself, Alia Bhatt, and Ranbir Kapoor on Instagram “Hello, jaan! Love and light always.”

 

Advertisement
Advertisement
View this post on Instagram
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

 

A post shared by Soni Razdan (@sonirazdan)

Advertisement

Shaheen Bhatt, who is Alia Bhatt’s sister, also posted something on Instagram Stories to mark the day. “Happy birthday, boy,” she wrote. Always love you.” On the night before Ranbir’s birthday, he had a party at his Vastu home in Bandra, Mumbai. Karan Johar and other people were there. Ranbir’s mother, Neetu Kapoor, was there, as well as Aditya Roy Kapur, Ayan Mukerji, Luv Ranjan, Shaheen Bhatt, Rohit Dhawan, and Arti Shetty.

Soni’s last job was in the Netflix web series Call My Agent: Bollywood, which also starred Aahana Kumra, Ayush Mehra, and Rajat Kapoor, among others. She will next be seen in Pippa with Mrunal Thakur, Ishaan Khattar, and Priyanshu Painyuli. On December 2, 2022, it will be out.

Also Read

Alia Bhatt with mom Soni Razdan and sister Shaheen in throwback Photo
Alia Bhatt with mom Soni Razdan and sister Shaheen in throwback Photo

Alia Bhatt is an Indian actress. She was born on March 15,...

Advertisement
Read More News On

Catch all the Bollywood News, Entertainment News, Breaking News Event and Latest News Updates on The BOL News


Download The BOL News App to get the Daily News Update & Live News.


End of Article
BOL Stories of the day
Prince Harry says he 'couldn't cry over Princess Diana's death'
Prince Harry says he 'couldn't cry over Princess Diana's death'
Abhay Deol on Pathaan row; calls the world ‘polarised’
Abhay Deol on Pathaan row; calls the world ‘polarised’
Prince Harry's Taliban statements 'wrong on every level': Defence Secretary
Prince Harry's Taliban statements 'wrong on every level': Defence Secretary
Babil Khan talks about his state on dad Irrfan Khan's death
Babil Khan talks about his state on dad Irrfan Khan's death
Urvashi Rautela shares glimpse of hospital where Rishabh Pant is
Urvashi Rautela shares glimpse of hospital where Rishabh Pant is
Suniel Shetty tells Yogi boycott B-town trends can end with his help
Suniel Shetty tells Yogi boycott B-town trends can end with his help
Advertisement
In The Spotlight

In The Spotlight

Popular From Pakistan

Popular From Pakistan

More Latest News
Entertainment News

Entertainment News

More Latest News
Advertisement

Next Story