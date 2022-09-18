Sony announced new Karate Kid movie, after Cobra Kai’s success

A new Karate Kid film has been confirmed by the Hollywood studio Sony.

US release date of June 7, 2024 has been set.

The new film is being billed as “the return to the original Karate Kid franchise.”

The Karate Kid, starring Jackie Chan and Jaden Smith, was the first film in the franchise to receive a revival in 2010.

Due to the success of Cobra Kai, a Netflix original series that stars younger actors in addition to original stars Ralph Macchio and William Zabka, the franchise is today well-liked by the younger generation.

Sony has revealed the dates for the release of all of its future films, in addition to the next Karate Kid movie.

A True Haunting movie with no title has been scheduled for January 6, 2023, and Missing, the next instalment in the Searching series, will debut on February 24, 2023.

Additionally, the studio postponed numerous upcoming blockbusters. Madame Webb, starring Sydney Sweeney and Dakota Johnson, will now be released on February 16, 2024, as opposed to its original October 6, 2023 release date.

On October 6, 2023, Kraven the Hunter, starring Aaron Taylor-Johnson, replaces it. Its initial release date was January 13, 2023.

