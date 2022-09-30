Sonya Hussayn sets internet ablaze with new bold pictures

Netizens Bash Sonya Hussyn For Copying Priyanka Chopra Once Again
Pakistani actress Sonya Hussyn has often known as Pakistani Priyanka Chopra as...
Sonya Hussyn is a Pakistani actress and model. She made her acting debut with a supporting role in the 2011 series Dareecha.
Sonya proved her fashion sense once again and donned an astonishing pink saree for the Hum Awards.
While these photos of Sonya are being liked immensely but on the other hand, these pictures also faced criticism on social media.
Her stunning beauty will have you falling in love with her all over again. Her every look, whether in dramas, shoots, or casual appearances, gives us serious fashion goals.
She is a talented actor who has gained a lot of recognition for her outstanding performances during her acting career.
She is known for her leading roles in several television serials including Dareecha, Mujhay Sandal Kar Do, Nadamat, Kitni Girhain Baqi Hain, Mere Harjai, Mere Hamrahi, Kisay Chahoon, and many more.
