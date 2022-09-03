According to fresh evidence, actress and model Sophia Mirza and the Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) lied to Interpol and acquired Yellow alerts

According to fresh evidence, actress and model Sophia Mirza and the Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) lied to Interpol and acquired Yellow alerts for twins Zainab and Zunierah through fraud.

In a letter to Interpol requesting that Zainab Umar and Zuneirah Umar be traced, located, and arrested, Sophia Mirza and the FIA stated that their whereabouts were unknown and that they should be tracked down and returned to Pakistan, but evidence shows that Sophia Mirza was actively communicating with her daughters.

“Why did you do this?” Zainab Umer wrote to Sophia Mirza on Instagram. My pals looked me up and discovered this link. You’re not just hurting my father; you’re also harming me, and this is ruining my reputation. You know where we live since you send us things.

Daughters then told their mother: “Who gave you the impression that we ever want to live with you? our dad raised us all these years and now you want to show us that you are a good mother. You got our names placed on Interpol website do you understand how much we have already suffered because of you in the past because of your media campaign against my dad and his family Our school friends are making fun of us we had to change school twice because of you.

