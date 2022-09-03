Advertisement
Edition: English
Advertisement
Edition: English

Follow us on

Open App
World
Business & Finance
Sports
Cricket
Technology
Life & Style
Viral & Shocking
Advertisement
Advertisement
  • News
  • Entertainment
  • Sophia Mirza used FIA to lie to Interpol to get daughters arrested, evidence reveals
Sophia Mirza used FIA to lie to Interpol to get daughters arrested, evidence reveals

Sophia Mirza used FIA to lie to Interpol to get daughters arrested, evidence reveals

Articles
Advertisement
Sophia Mirza used FIA to lie to Interpol to get daughters arrested, evidence reveals

Sophia Mirza used FIA to lie to Interpol to get daughters arrested, evidence reveals

Advertisement
  • According to fresh evidence, actress and model Sophia Mirza and the Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) lied to Interpol and acquired Yellow alerts
  • In a letter to Interpol requesting that Zainab Umar and Sophia Mirza was actively communicating with her daughters via Instagram, WhatsApp, text messages, and phone calls.
  • evidence shows that Sophia Mirza was actively communicating with her daughters via Instagram, WhatsApp, text messages, and phone calls.
Advertisement

According to fresh evidence, actress and model Sophia Mirza and the Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) lied to Interpol and acquired Yellow alerts for twins Zainab and Zunierah through fraud.

In a letter to Interpol requesting that Zainab Umar and Zuneirah Umar be traced, located, and arrested, Sophia Mirza and the FIA stated that their whereabouts were unknown and that they should be tracked down and returned to Pakistan, but evidence shows that Sophia Mirza was actively communicating with her daughters.

“Why did you do this?” Zainab Umer wrote to Sophia Mirza on Instagram. My pals looked me up and discovered this link. You’re not just hurting my father; you’re also harming me, and this is ruining my reputation. You know where we live since you send us things.

Daughters then told their mother: “Who gave you the impression that we ever want to live with you? our dad raised us all these years and now you want to show us that you are a good mother. You got our names placed on Interpol website do you understand how much we have already suffered because of you in the past because of your media campaign against my dad and his family Our school friends are making fun of us we had to change school twice because of you.

Also Read

Money laundering allegations are fabricated says Model Sofia Mirza
Money laundering allegations are fabricated says Model Sofia Mirza

Pakistani model and actress Khushbakht Mirza also known as Sofia Mirza has...

Advertisement
Read More News On

Catch all the Entertainment News, Lollywood News, Breaking News Event and Latest News Updates on The BOL News


Download The BOL News App to get the Daily News Update & Live News.


End of Article
Advertisement
In The Spotlight

In The Spotlight

Popular From Pakistan

Popular From Pakistan

More Latest News
Entertainment News

Entertainment News

More Latest News
Advertisement

Next Story