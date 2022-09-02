South Korea will conduct survey for BTS to exempt from compulsory military service

The implementation of this poll has been mandated.

The required military duty requirement for BTS band members is currently being reduced from two years to three weeks.

The pop group BTS’s mandatory military duty in South Korea will be subject to a public survey to determine whether to modify it.

The implementation of this poll has been mandated, according to South Korean Minister of Defense Jong Sup, “soon.”

The defence minister also stated that he would evaluate every issue, taking into account the value of BTS economically, the value of military service, and other aspects of national security.

The band’s eldest member, “Jin,” will reach 30 in December and may be required to serve in the military, thus it is being discussed if all seven members must perform military service.

It should be emphasized that every physically fit South Korean citizen is required by law to complete 2 years of military duty prior to reaching a specific age.

