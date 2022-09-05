Spider-Man: No Way Home grosses $ 812.3 millions in NA box office

No Way Home was released last year in December.

It featured Tom Holland, Zendaya, and Benedict Cumberbatch in the lead role.

The movie grossed $812.3 million.

According to Variety, “Spider-Man: No Way Home,” a movie that debuted in December 2021, was able to reclaim the top spot in North America over the Labor Day holiday.

Sony re-released the movie with 11 minutes of additional footage that some comic book aficionados found to be enticing, and it made $6 million from 3,935 cinemas over the course of the weekend.

On Monday, “No Way Home” is anticipated to bring in $7.6 million for the long holiday weekend.

With the re-release, “Spider-Man: No Way Home” increased its North American box office revenue to $812.3 million, solidifying its position as the third-highest grossing film in domestic box office history.

