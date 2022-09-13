‘Squid Game’ creates Emmy history by winning numerous awards!

It appears that Korean content will predominate in the cutthroat environment surrounding the Academy Awards. From Squid Game making history at the Emmy Awards to Parasite hitting it out of the park.

Squid Game made history by being the first television program in a foreign language to win the top prizes at yesterday’s Emmy Awards.

This includes Lee Jung-jae, who portrays player 456 and who won the Best Actor and Best Director awards, as well as Hwang Dong-hyuk. This win by an Asian in the category is a big accomplishment for Asians in general and Koreans in particular.

However, this is a historic moment on par with when the South Korean film Parasite won every category at the Oscars in 2020.

Lee Jung-jae, a newbie who received his big break with his part in the South Korean thriller, hailed the Squid Game production team for “creatively bringing the genuine difficulties we all have to deal with to life on the screen.”

Hwang Dong-hyuk, the series’ creator, teased Season 2 of the popular Netflix series on the Emmy red carpet. According to him, Seong Gi-hun, also known as Number 456 in the upcoming season, played by Lee Jung-jae, is out for vengeance. The major adjustment, according to Hwang, will be that he returns with a new, more serious persona.