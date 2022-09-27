Advertisement
Srha Asghar and her husband have announced their pregnancy

Articles
Srha Asghar and husband Umer share first pictures of their son

  • Srha Asghar is a gorgeous new addition in Pakistani drama industry.
  • Well, she is popularly known for her dramas Pyar Ke Sadqay, Aakhir Kab Tak and Bebaak.
  • Her drama Bebak gained a lot of public praise.
Srha Asghar is a stunning new addition to the Pakistani drama industry, as well as a talented actress. Srha is best known for her roles in the dramas Pyar Ke Sadqay, Aakhir Kab Tak, and Bebaak. Her drama Bebak received widespread acclaim. Srha Asghar has also appeared in the film Ek Jhooti Love Story.

The adorable couple’s most recent video is about their pregnancy announcement. The couple posted a cute video to their Instagram account announcing their pregnancy. Srha stated that the couple will be embracing parenthood soon.

Srha has shared her reports, as well as the expected good news, which will arrive in December 2022. She informed her fans that her family is expanding by 2 feet and one heart, with delivery scheduled for December 2022. Check out this video!

 

View this post on Instagram
A post shared by Srha Asgr. صرحا اصغر (@srhaasgr.official)

Fans wished the couple well and prayed for them. Many fans expressed their excitement for the couple’s impending parenthood. Take a look at the comments!

