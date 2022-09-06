Srishty Rode: I’m single and I only want to concentrate on my work at the moment

Srishty Rode was engaged to Manish Naggdev but they split in January 2019.

She was rumoured to be dating Rohit Suchanti, her Bigg Boss 12 co-contestant.

Srishty will now be seen in The Kapil Sharma Show playing an interesting character.

Bigg Boss 12 contestant Srishty Rode, who is now single and solely wants to concentrate on her career at the moment, was last seen in Bigg Boss 12. Actor Manish Nagdev and Srishty were engaged, however their engagement ended in January 2019. Then, the actress’s Bigg Boss 12 contestant, actor Rohit Suchanti, was said to be dating the actress.

The two, however, are no longer in contact. When we discussed this with Srishty, she stated, “I don’t communicate with anyone. I’ve had no time to meet anyone and am single. When everything around me was returning to normal a year ago, I was in bed recovering from illness and needed time to heal before returning to work.”

“I am single right now and want to maintain it that way,” she continued. I must return to my work as soon as possible and give it all of my attention.

Srishty will now appear on The Kapil Sharma Show, where she will portray a compelling figure. She added when discussing her return to television, “What better way to come back than with Kapil’s show? Three years have passed, and I am eager to resume work and give it my all. In a stand-up comedy show, I’m making my first effort at comedy.

Even though I’ve performed a comedic fiction performance in the past, this will be my first time performing stand-up comedy, and I have a lot to learn from all of the brilliant performers on Kapil’s show.

