Star Trek 4 was dropped after Matt Shakman left project?

The upcoming Star Trek 4 film has been withdrawn from its December release date.

Matt Shakman announced his departure from the series.

Paramount Pictures regrets that the circumstances didn’t let Matt Shakman to helm the future Star Trek movie.

Due to schedule conflicts with his other directing endeavor, Marvel’s Fantastic Four, the filmmaker withdrew. Marvel’s WandaVision was previously directed by Shakman.

Matt is a tremendously gifted filmmaker, and Paramount Pictures regrets that the circumstances didn’t let him to helm the future Star Trek movie. We appreciate all of his contributions, are enthusiastic about this new chapter’s creative direction, and can’t wait to share it with audiences all around the world.

The Melrose Avenue studio gave the J.J. Abrams’ Bad Robot production top priority, and a December 22, 2023 release date was set for the film.

A new Star Trek film was announced earlier in February by director J.J. Abrams, who in 2009 revived the sci-fi series for the big screen. The director of a new Star Trek movie said, “We are delighted to say that we are hard at work on a new Star Trek film that will be shooting by the end of the year and will feature our original cast.”

The core cast, which comprised Chris Pine, Zachary Quinto, Simon Pegg, Karl Urban, Zoe Saldaa, and John Cho, was astounded by the announcement, as were Trekkies throughout the world.

The most, if not all, of the teams for the franchise’s key players were reportedly unaware that a new movie was on the way, much less that their clients would be highlighted as a part of the contract, and most definitely not that their clients would be filming a movie before year’s end.

