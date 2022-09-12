Suniel Shetty on ‘Udd Jaa Nanhe Dil’ as it premieres at TIFF

Soon, Suniel Shetty will appear in the touching movie “Udd Jaa Nanhe Dil,” which is about children.

The movie is currently shown in the Toronto International Film Festival, which began on September 8.

He describes how “Udd Jaa Nanhe Dil” came to be noticed and nominated for the festival in an interview.

“It is indeed a great news that ‘Udd Jaa Nanhe Dil’ is premiering at the Toronto International Film Festival. Although it’s a children’s movie, it has a beautiful message for parents too. The NFDC is to be thanked for this, especially CEO Ravinder Bhakar who saw immense potential in the film, in its emotions and purity of the story telling. The film will be screened from September 16 to 18. It is an honest attempt to touch the emotions and soul of every individual whether it is kids or grownups, rich or poor devoid of class and creed… It’s a story which relates to each of our lives,” says Medarra.

Suniel Shetty plays the principal of a prestigious school in “Udd Jaa Nanhe Dil.” He meets the intelligent Raghu, a dhobi’s son, and offers him a chance to attend his school with the students from wealthy households. Being the son of a dhobi initially causes Raghu to feel afraid and inferior, but as time goes on, he meets 6 best friends from wealthy households, and a great friendship bond is formed.

Additionally, according to Medarra, Suniel Shetty sobbed at least eight times during the film’s preview a few months ago as he remembered how, like him, he had little time for his children in the past because of his busy work schedule.

Speaking about the movie, Suniel Shetty says, “‘Udd Jaa Nanhe Dil’ is a film about children, about giving equal opportunities to everybody and how important it is for us to make sure everybody is comfortable. It has a beautiful message and it could definitely be an eye opener for modern day parents. I think this generation believes in equality, and that you got to live your dream and not live the dream of your parents. I’d want my children to live their dream, not mine. I think today’s parents are all about honesty, and taking care of their parents and children. So hats off to this generation. I took this film on because it was a simple story to tell and I am glad that such stories are being heard and are finding global platforms.”

“Udd Jaa Nanhe Dil” was written and directed by Swarroop Raj Medarra, and it took 37 days to film. For an international audience, it is known as “Fly High Little Hearts,” and it is already making an emotional impact in the West. The movie will likely soon have a theatrical premiere in India.