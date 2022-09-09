Suniel Shetty sends birthday greetings to his co-star Akshay Kumar

Bollywood megastar Akshay Kumar is celebrating his 55th birthday today.

Kareena Kapoor Khan, Tiger Shroff, Suniel Shetty, Ajay Devgn among those wishing the actor.

Bollywood megastar Akshay Kumar is praising his 55th birthday celebration today, and wants for the entertainer have been pouring in via online entertainment.

Numerous superstars from the Bollywood crew took to their web-based entertainment accounts and stretched out genuine birthday wishes to Akshay Kumar.

While Kareena Kapoor Khan posted a ridiculous picture, Akshay Kumar’s Bade Miyan Chote Miyan co-star Tiger Shroff posted a still from their film alongside a beautiful message.

Suniel Shetty, Ajay Devgn, Sara Ali Khan, Parineeti Chopra, Sidharth Malhotra, Vaani Kapoor, Rakul Preet Singh have likewise shared exceptional posts for Akshay Kumar, accordingly making his birthday additional extraordinary.

Ajay Devgn, who has worked with Akshay Kumar in Khakee, Insan, Sooryavanshi, and different films, took to his Twitter and posted an image with him.

The image shows them both remaining close to one another, gazing toward the screen.

Sharing the photograph, Ajay wished Akshay and expressed, “Happiest Birthday @akshaykumar sir! Wishing you all the love, luck, laughter and happiness.”

In the mean time, Akshay Kumar’s Hera Pheri co-star Suniel Shetty posted a video montage of their photos from their motion pictures together, and stated, “Happy bday to the BEST man! They don’t make them like you anymore @akshaykumar.”

Akshay Kumar’s Atrangi co-star Sara Ali Khan shared stills from their film, and expressed, “Happiest Birthday @akshaykumar sir! Wishing you all the love, luck, laughter and happiness.”

Parineeti, who has worked with Akshay in Kesari, expressed, “Happy bday to the BEST man! They don’t make them like you anymore @akshaykumar.”

Akshay Kumar’s Cuttputlli co-star Rakul Preet Singh imparted an image to him and wished, “Happy Birthday Akshay Sir!! May you have the most wonderful year. A year filled with happiness, fitness, blockbusters and joy!”

Ringer Base co-star Vaani Kapoor shared a straightforward message that read, “Happy Birthday Akshay sir! Wish you the best always.”

Look at their posts beneath.

Happy birthday dear Akki. I hope you are making the most of it. Here’s to many more! pic.twitter.com/WlUfSUtfUV — Ajay Devgn (@ajaydevgn) September 9, 2022

Hey Rajuuuuu!! Happy Birthday re baba!! @akshaykumar Have a great one ❤️ pic.twitter.com/pKkQy2gRdR Advertisement — Suniel Shetty (@SunielVShetty) September 9, 2022

On the work front, Akshay Kumar will next be seen in OMG 2-Good gracious! 2, Smash Setu, Selfiee, Bade Miyan Chote Miyan, Container Gill and Gorkha.

He additionally has Mudassar Aziz’s Khel Mein, and the untitled Hindi change of Suriya-starrer Soorarai Pottru next.

