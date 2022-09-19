Advertisement
Sunny Deol says remakes fail because they lack ‘soul’

Articles
  • Sunny Deol has largely stayed away from working in remakes, barring a few.
  • Sunny said I always look for something different.
  • I am fed up of making remakes, for instance.
Sunny Deol is an Indian actor, film director, producer, politician, and current Member of Parliament from Gurdaspur of Punjab, India.

Except for a few, Sunny Deol has stayed away from remakes for most of his four-decade career. From Nigaahein and Yamla Pagla Deewana 2 to the upcoming Apne 2 and Gadar 2, he has seen his fair share of sequels. But he has avoided remakes, except for a few like Champion. Sunny said in a recent interview that he doesn’t like the idea in general.

Sunny said, “I always look for something different. I am fed up of making remakes, for instance. I must have done one or two of those. But, I prefer something fresh. Let us discover and see what it turns out to be. Most of the times when we do remakes also, they turn out to be messy because the (original) film had a soul. And somehow we missed that.”

“When I came in to the industry, my dad (Dharmendra), Amit ji (Amitabh Bachchan), Shatru ji (Shatrughan Sinha), all these actors were there. Cinema was of a different genre. And I came with Betaab, Arjun, Yateem and all these were different. I was enjoying doing that and was fortunate enough that the directors and writers were looking at that. They found me and I found them and it kind of moved ahead.”

Also Read

Sunny Deol talks on Gadar 2, also promises better results
Sunny Deol talks on Gadar 2, also promises better results

Gadar Ek Prem Katha, which was directed by Anil Sharma, also starred...

