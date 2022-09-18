Sunny Deol talks about reviews affect films’ box office collections

Sunny, who has been preoccupied with the movie’s promotion, was recently questioned.

In Chup: Revenge of the Artist, Sunny Deol will soon appear with Dulquer Salmaan, Pooja Bhatt, and Shreya Dhanwanthary. On September 23, the film under R Balki’s direction will be released. Sunny, who has been preoccupied with the movie’s promotion, was recently questioned. About how much he was affected by critic evaluations and whether they had any bearing on a movie’s chances and box office performance.

Chup: Revenge of the Artist, Sunny’s forthcoming movie, is billed as a psychopath thriller. The movie is allegedly a tribute to the late Guru Dutt and his 1959 masterpiece Kaagaz Ke Phool. The movie, which starred Guru Dutt and Waheeda Rehman in the key roles, received harsh reviews when it was first released and wasn’t revived as a classic until much later.

Sunny Deol recently discussed how critics have the freedom to express their opinions about movies and celebrities. “I think they are doing their job, whatever they have to do, like we are acting, and they have the rights to say good-bad about us. And like I said earlier on, when we come into this field, we get very touchy and emotional and get angry about it and slowly you understand not to take that seriously.”

While speaking on whether movie reviews by critics had any kind of an impact on the box office collections of a film, Sunny said, “I don’t think it is that much of a thing because I feel actual (a) cinegoer is not looking at the review. He sees the trailer and wants to go to the cinema hall and come out for that intoxication, and that’s why a viewer watches a film and not why somebody else says, and it can be gauged from the trailer. That’s the beauty of cinema.”

According to director R Balki, Chup: Revenge of the Artist is an effort to examine the agony experienced by an artist who is evaluated after displaying a creation in public. In a recent interview, he told news agency, “For me, (it) was about sensitivity towards artistes. Guru Dutt sahab (sir) is one of the greatest artistes who suffered from wrong criticism. Now the same community, all of us are calling Kaagaz Ke Phool a ‘masterpiece’. It’s ironic. How much that person must have been hurt at that point of time?”