Sunny Deol wants films where he has to do other than scream

Sunny Deol talks on Gadar 2, also promises better results
Gadar Ek Prem Katha, which was directed by Anil Sharma, also starred...
Four decades have passed since Sunny Deol first appeared in a movie. The actor has been in numerous movies over the years in a variety of characters, but because of the successful ones, he has come to be associated with the violent, irate hero. The actor recently said it was “unfortunate” that he was cast in such parts and voiced his wish to work on more varied projects.
Although he made his acting debut in Betaab and initially played milder characters, it wasn’t until the 1990s with movies like Ghayal, Ghatak, Damini, and Border that Sunny began to gain a reputation for “screaming.” Gadar and Hero carried this into the twenty-first century as well.
Speaking about this image in a recent interview, Sunny said, “Over the period of time, kuch image ban jaata hai (an image is formed) and people go along. I wish they would give me an opportunity to do something more than just scream. It’s the subject that gives you the image. For me it’s unfortunate. I always want something new to come in but zyadatar because of the commercial element, I get things that are more maaro-todo (hit and break), so that’s what it is.”
Now that Sunny is starring as a cop in the upcoming movie Chup: Revenge of the Artist, he has the ability to experiment with that slightly different tone. An homage to Guru Dutt and his cult masterpiece Kaagaz Ke Phool, the R Balki movie also stars Dulquer Salmaan and Shreya Dhanwanthary. The movie will debut on September 23.
Catch all the Bollywood News, Entertainment News, Breaking News Event and Latest News Updates on The BOL News
Download The BOL News App to get the Daily News Update & Live News.