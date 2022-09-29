Days after VicKat wedding, Wagh however denied being in a relationship with Sunny Kaushal.

We really became very good friends and we have stayed friends for over the last four years.

Kabir (Kabir Khan) sir was there, I was there and he was there… we all have become such good friends for so long now.”

Advertisement

Sunny Kaushal, brother of Bollywood actor Vicky Kaushal, turned one year older on Wednesday. He has been in movies like My Friend Pinto and Gold. Sunny Kaushal celebrated his 33rd birthday in style. Several close family members, including Katrina Kaif, who had just joined the family, sent him birthday wishes. She sent her brother-in-law Sunny Kaushal a picture from her wedding that no one had seen before. This was to wish him a happy birthday.

But Sunny’s girlfriend Sharvari Wagh’s Instagram story got our attention more than Katrina Kaif’s special birthday wish for her brother-in-law. Sunny’s rumoured girlfriend posted a video of the two of them cutting his birthday cake together. In the video, Sunny was seen cutting the cake with his lady love by his side.

Wagh denied dating Sunny Kaushal following VicKat’s wedding. “Sunny and I collaborated on The Forgotten Army,” . In 2004. We’ve been buddies for four years. Kabir sir, I, and he were there… We’re all such wonderful pals.”

She stated of relationship rumours, “They’re’very rumoured’ and they’re merely ‘rumours’.” When you have close pals, you can’t be bashful (from the bonding). Articles don’t indicate you’ll die. I had to help my industry buddies.

Wagh made her Bollywood debut this year in ‘Bunty Aur Babli 2’ She later appeared in the Amazon Prime web series ‘The Forgotten Army’ with her lover Sunny Kaushal.

Also Read Janhvi Kapoor wishes Milli co-star Sunny Kaushal on his birthday Sunny Kaushal's birthday is today. He was last seen in Shiddat with...