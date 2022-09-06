Sunny Leone says every festival is a unique experience with kids

Sunny Leone and husband Daniel Weber have three children, Nisha, Asher and Noah.

The couple celebrated Ganeshotsav together the first time they celebrated the festival.

They also visited a Ganesha temple to seek blessings during promotion of one of her films.

Festivals now have a different significance for Nisha, Asher, and Noah’s parents, actress Sunny Leone and composer Daniel Weber. Since the kids entered their lives a few years ago, everything has been wonderful. Sunny recalled their first Ganeshotsav celebration to Bombay Times, saying, “We’re typically quite happy during festivals. In fact, after having children, this festival (Ganeshotsav) was first observed with their presence in our lives. Before then, we made small gestures, but once Nisha placed a teeka on her father’s forehead during the festival, everything took on a particular significance. Every festival is unique when you’re with the kids.

The kids learn and comprehend significant aspects of our culture through festivals, which also help us teach them about tradition. When asked when she first went to a Ganesha temple in the city, Sunny replies, “If I’m not mistaken, it was during the marketing of one of my earlier flicks. In order to receive blessings, I had gone to the Siddhivinayak temple. It was very lovely and unique.

Since then, Sunny and Daniel have steadily settled in Mumbai. Sincerely, neither one of us could imagine living anywhere else, claims Daniel. We feel as though we belong here since the city has welcomed us and we have welcomed it in return. We are here to stay and we have a place here. This is where we live.

