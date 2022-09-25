Super Bowl half-time show sponsor changed

The NFL announced on Friday that Apple Music will take over as the title sponsor of the famed Super Bowl half-time show from Pepsi.

The sponsorship is the most recent illustration of a technology behemoth supporting live sports in the US.

Amazon has already begun to stream the NFL’s Thursday games.

The NFL and Apple declined to provide details on the sponsorship, which was touted as a multi-year contract.

One of the customary highlights of the biggest event in the US sporting calendar, according to US media, the NFL has been seeking sponsorship of the programme for about $50 million a year.

“We couldn’t think of a more appropriate partner for the world’s most-watched musical performance than Apple Music, a service that entertains, inspires, and motivates millions of people,” said Nana-Yaw Asamoah, the NFL’s senior vice president of partner strategy.

While Apple TV has agreements to stream live baseball and Major League Soccer, Amazon has already begun to stream the NFL’s Thursday games.

When the NFL championship game is held in Glendale, Arizona on February 12 in 2023, Apple Music will begin sponsoring the Super Bowl half-time show.

The Super Bowl half-time performance in Los Angeles earlier this year, with performers like Dr. Dre, Snoop Dogg, Eminem, Mary J. Blige, and Kendrick Lamar, drew in more than 120 million viewers.

Numerous musical legends, including Michael Jackson, Madonna, U2, the Rolling Stones, and Bruce Springsteen, have performed at half-time shows in the past. AFP

