Superstar Hamza Ali Abbasi returns with ‘Maula Jatt’

The Legend of Maula Jatt is Hamza Ali Abbasi’s magnum achievement after years of self-imposed exile from showbiz.

The 38-year-old actor, who would rather learn and improve himself than crank out hits, took a pause from the big screen in 2018 and is now eyeing a victorious return with Bilal Lashari’s reworking of a classic tale.

While The Legend of Maula Jatt has been a legend-in-the-making for a decade, Hamza has become an enigma off-screen.

The Alif actor further said, “The version of religion that I align myself with, the religion of Allah, does not categorize entertainment in itself, be it music or acting, as haram (prohibited).”

Where does Maula Jatt fit within Hamza’s craft? By his own admission, he has high hopes for the project, which he calls the “largest in Pakistan.”

“I am very hopeful about Maula Jatt because it’s one of the biggest productions of Pakistan, budget and scale wise. Its success is gonna set a milestone for other films,” said Hamza.

“I am really hopeful not just because it’s my own project, but it will be a huge step forward for the media industry overall. If Maula Jatt is successful, it will also encourage others to make projects on such a big scale and budget.”

Hamza is also certain that the plot, a remake of a 1979 Punjabi cult favourite by Younis Malik, is timeless and will resonate with audiences four decades after the original.

