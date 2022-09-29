Advertisement
Edition: English
Advertisement
Edition: English

Follow us on

Open App
Entertainment
World
Business & Finance
Sports
Cricket
Technology
Life & Style
Viral & Shocking
Advertisement
Advertisement
Superstar Hamza Ali Abbasi returns with ‘Maula Jatt’

Superstar Hamza Ali Abbasi returns with ‘Maula Jatt’

Articles
Advertisement
Superstar Hamza Ali Abbasi returns with ‘Maula Jatt’

Hamza Ali Abbasi shares his thoughts on playing ‘The Legend of Maula Jatt’

Advertisement
  • The Legend of Maula Jatt is Hamza Ali Abbasi’s magnum achievement after years of self-imposed exile from showbiz.
  • The 38-year-old actor would rather learn and improve himself than crank out hits.
  • While The Legend of Maula Jatt has been a legend-in-the-making for a decade, Hamza has become an enigma off-screen.
Advertisement

The Legend of Maula Jatt is Hamza Ali Abbasi’s magnum achievement after years of self-imposed exile from showbiz.

The 38-year-old actor, who would rather learn and improve himself than crank out hits, took a pause from the big screen in 2018 and is now eyeing a victorious return with Bilal Lashari’s reworking of a classic tale.

While The Legend of Maula Jatt has been a legend-in-the-making for a decade, Hamza has become an enigma off-screen.

The Alif actor further said, “The version of religion that I align myself with, the religion of Allah, does not categorize entertainment in itself, be it music or acting, as haram (prohibited).”
Where does Maula Jatt fit within Hamza’s craft? By his own admission, he has high hopes for the project, which he calls the “largest in Pakistan.”

“I am very hopeful about Maula Jatt because it’s one of the biggest productions of Pakistan, budget and scale wise. Its success is gonna set a milestone for other films,” said Hamza.

Advertisement

“I am really hopeful not just because it’s my own project, but it will be a huge step forward for the media industry overall. If Maula Jatt is successful, it will also encourage others to make projects on such a big scale and budget.”

Hamza is also certain that the plot, a remake of a 1979 Punjabi cult favourite by Younis Malik, is timeless and will resonate with audiences four decades after the original.

Also Read

Reservations for “The Legend of Maula Jatt” to start on Friday
Reservations for “The Legend of Maula Jatt” to start on Friday

The Legend of Maula Jatt, which was Pakistan's most-anticipated movie after the...

Advertisement
Read More News On

Catch all the Entertainment News, Lollywood News, Breaking News Event and Latest News Updates on The BOL News


Download The BOL News App to get the Daily News Update & Live News.


End of Article
BOL Stories of the day
Jeremy Renner airlifted to hospital after snowplow ran over his leg
Jeremy Renner airlifted to hospital after snowplow ran over his leg
Sara Bareilles is engaged to Joe Tippett
Sara Bareilles is engaged to Joe Tippett
Drake Bell and Wife Janet Von Schmeling Separated 'Months Ago'
Drake Bell and Wife Janet Von Schmeling Separated 'Months Ago'
Russia plans to 'exhaust' Ukraine with prolonged attacks
Russia plans to 'exhaust' Ukraine with prolonged attacks
Kevin McCarthy struggles for support ahead of Speaker vote
Kevin McCarthy struggles for support ahead of Speaker vote
Sarcophagus returned to Cairo by US
Sarcophagus returned to Cairo by US
Advertisement
In The Spotlight

In The Spotlight

Popular From Pakistan

Popular From Pakistan

More Latest News
Entertainment News

Entertainment News

More Latest News
Advertisement

Next Story