  Surbhi Jyoti, Indian actress, is all praise for cricketer Naseem Shah
  • Pakistan vs India – Asia Cup cricketer Naseem Shah has become the talk of the town.
  • Indian actress Urvashi Rautela was caught ogling at him, and a video of it was captured.
  • Surbhi Jyoti is smitten with him as well, and posted a video on Instagram.
Since the Pakistan vs India – Asia Cup match, love is undoubtedly been in the air for Indian women. Naseem Shah, the gorgeous cricketer, has swooned several Indian beauties, and Pakistani fans can’t get enough!

The troll army has gone to great lengths to mock Indian actress Urvashi Rautela for flirting with Naseem. Urvashi was caught ogling Naseem, and a video of it was captured. Trolls have been after her ever since.

But the best thing is that not only Urvashi is smitten with Shah, but Surbhi Jyoti is as well. Jyoti took to Instagram and posted a video of Naseem hitting a sixer.

Surbhi obviously has a keen eye for the best! She Captioned, “Pakistan has definitely got a gem.”

Take a look:

With his fierce match-winning sixes that finished the nail-biting fight between the Men in Green and Afghanistan, young Pakistani pacer Naseem Shah has become the talk of the town, driving his side into the final of the upcoming Asia Cup 2022.

Naseem Shah shot to prominence with a spectacular performance in first high-octane India vs. Pakistan encounter, and then as an aggressive attacker against Afghanistan.

Also Read

Naseem Shah opens up about the loss of his mother, ‘I was unable to understand’
Naseem Shah opens up about the loss of his mother, ‘I was unable to understand’

Naseem Shah, a young player, led Pakistan to a thrilling Asia Cup...

