Surbhi Jyoti is second Indian devotee of Naseem Shah after Urvashi Rautela

Naseem Shah is a Pakistani cricketer.

Shah’s two sixes in the last over helped Pakistan secure a place in the final game of Asia Cup 2022.

Surbhi says Pakistan has ‘definitely got a gem’.

Naseem Shah is a Pakistani cricketer. In October 2019, at the age of 16, he was called up to the Pakistan cricket team for their Test series against Australia. He made his international debut for Pakistan in November 2019.

First with his outstanding performance in India vs. Pakistan game, and then later as an aggressive attacker in the pivotal encounter against Afghanistan, Naseem distinguished himself in international cricket.

Now, another Indian celebrity, Surbhi Jyoti, is all praise for Naseem. Jyoti wrote on Twitter “Pakistan has definitely got a gem.” Shah’s two sixes in the last over unquestionably assisted Pakistan in securing a spot in the Asia Cup 2022 championship match.

Earlier, Naseem was caught on camera by Bollywood actress Urvashi Rautela during the Pakistan vs. India game at the Asia Cup in 2022.

Earlier, Naseem was caught on camera by Bollywood actress Urvashi Rautela during the Pakistan vs. India game at the Asia Cup in 2022.

The Asia Cup 2022 drama between Pakistan and India has left us in shock. Following Pakistan's thrilling victory against its bitter rivals, viewers took note of a few noteworthy events that occurred throughout the match. In one video, Urvashi Rautela, an Indian actress, smiles at Naseem Shah, a young Pakistani fast bowler. The video was obviously manipulated, but the Great Grand Masti actress shared the film on her Instagram story to recognize the occasion.