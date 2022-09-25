Suriya’s team threatens to sue people who share shoot photos

People have been asked not to share any photos or videos from the set of Suriya.

People have been asked not to share any photos or videos taken during the shoot for Suriya’s upcoming movie. The actor will appear alongside Disha Patani in his upcoming film, which is being hailed as his most ambitious to date. A pan-Indian initiative, the Siva-directed 3D movie will be released in ten different languages. Suriya’s 42nd film, a period-fantasy drama starring him as a warrior, is currently referred to as Suriya 42.

One of the project’s backers and production company Studio Green stated on Sunday that they wanted to provide everyone who saw the movie a spectacular theatrical experience and did not want any leaked material from the set to ruin it. On its Twitter page, the production company posted a message with the description, “Please don’t share any shooting site footage and photographs concerning #Suriya42.”

“We have noticed that few are posting ‘videos and photographs’ from the filming sets of our upcoming production #Suriya42,” the message, which was captioned “a modest appeal to everyone,” stated. The entire staff contributes their blood, sweat, and tears to every single project. We wish to give everyone the opportunity to watch this movie in a lavish theatre setting.

“It would be greatly appreciated if you delete/remove the released videos and photographs, and we request that you refrain from sharing the same in the future,” the statement continued. We also want to let you know that anyone who continues to do so will face severe legal consequences under the category of “copyrights infringement.”

Weeks after the first trailer for the movie was released, the warning was issued. We seek all of your well wishes as we begin our trip,” Suriya had wrote on sharing the motion poster for the project earlier this month. An eagle was seen flying above what appeared to be a battlefield on the poster. The film concluded with a shadow of Suriya posing like a warrior.

