Business tycoon Lalit Modi, who established the Indian Premier League, recently withdrew his Instagram profile photo with actor Sushmita Sen and modified his bio to remove her name, fueling suspicions of an end to the relationship that he made public two months ago. The Bengali diva doesn’t appear eager to put an end to the misunderstanding surrounding Sushmita Sen and Lalit Modi’s connection, which is just continuing to grow. Instead, she posted a number of pictures from her daughter Renee’s birthday festivities on Instagram, including images of both of her ex-boyfriends, Rohman Shawl and Ritik Bhasin.

“On September 4th, my #firstlove @reneesen47 celebrated her 23rd birthday!! #timeflies,” Sushmita wrote as the caption to her Instagram image. Renee’s fantastic pals joined her for a night of dancing and food, and the stunning birthday lady shook our lives in a manner that only SHE can! I appreciate the love and style with which @ritik bhasin and @145cafeandbar celebrated Renee’s birthday. You guys are OUTSTANDING. I’m a supporter! To Shona @reneesen47, here’s to you. I wish you continued health and happiness. Alisah and I are yours forever! Sushmita appeared in the pictures alongside Renee, Alisah, Ritik, Rohman, and other visitors.

Sushmita Sen’s daughter Renee Sen celebrated her 23rd birthday on Sunday. Renee thanked all her friends and family members for their birthday greetings on her Instagram stories. Sushmita Sen’s ex-boyfriend and model Rohman Shawl also posted a wish for Renee on Sunday. Sharing a picture with her on his Instagram stories, Rohman wrote: “Kiddo is 23. Happy birthday Renster.” Renee, thanking Rohman in her Instagram story, wrote: “Thank you so so much. I’m sending you a new picture for next year.”

After Lalit had posted private images of the two of them on a vacation to the Maldives in July, this development suddenly appears. After that, Sushmita responded to trolls who dubbed her a gold-digger for her images with him in cryptic remarks. She has stated that she is “deeper than Gold” and is “completely centred” in herself. I have (famously) always liked Diamonds! Yes, I still purchase them personally.

Alisah and Renee Sen are Sushmita Sen’s daughters; Renee was adopted in 2000, while Alisah came into the family in 2010. With a short film, Renee made her acting debut.

