Sushmita Sen loves Shamoon Ismail’s song ‘Marijuana’

Sushmita Sen, a former Miss Universe, has always felt a strong personal connection to Pakistan. She has a high love for all of our musicians, especially Pakistani music, as well as our artists and cricketers.

With Pasoori and Habibi, two more songs have been at the top of the Indian charts.

Sen previously referred to Danyal Zafar’s “Udh Chaliye” as the “ideal track” for nighttime drivers.

Marijuana by Shamoon Ismail is playing in the background. The diva credited the performer and included him in the tag after an emoji of approval.

“There can be choppy waters and smooth sailing. Life is truly what you make of it! My girls and I ride the waves together but I check out the waters first of course. I love you guys!!! #duggadugga”

"There can be choppy waters and smooth sailing. Life is truly what you make of it! My girls and I ride the waves together but I check out the waters first of course. I love you guys!!! #duggadugga"

She appears to have recently added another Pakistani song to her repeat playlist. The Main Hoon Na actress posted a clip of herself jet-skiing in the ocean while on holiday with her daughters in the Maldives to her Instagram followers.