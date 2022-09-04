Sushmita Sen’s daughter expresses gratitude to all birthday wishes

Sushmita Sen on brother Rajeev Sen and wife calling off divorce
Sushmita Sen has stated that she is overjoyed that Rajeev Sen and...
Sushmita Sen’s daughter Renee thanked everyone for their birthday wishes and well wishes in a post after turning a year older. While Sushmita wore a magnificent black gown, Renee looked lovely in a shimmering white attire. The mother and daughter were beaming as they posed for the photo.
Along with the photo, Renee penned a sweet note that read, “Thank you for all the avalanche of love and blessings on my birthday… It means the world to me… to be loved unconditionally is God’s greatest blessing Thank you Maa for shaping me into the woman I am today… I love you the mostest!! With love and immense gratitude, The Birthday Girl PS: 23 feels AMAZING.
To everyone who I spent my birthday eve with, thank you.. I have the BESTEST extended family Special thank you to @ritik_bhasin for making my birthday eve so memorable, I can’t thank you enough and everyone at @145cafeandbar for taking such great care of us: @ankitabhalla28 Thank you for this beautiful picture Didi”
Soon, Sushmita commented on her post and wrote, “I love you my beautiful 23!!! Happpyyyyyy Birthday Shona!!!”
Advertisement
AdvertisementView this post on InstagramAdvertisementAdvertisementAdvertisementAdvertisement
Advertisement
The most recent reports state that Sushmita has been cast as the lead in a biopic. Pre-production is going underway for the movie. Sush last appeared in the online series “Aarya.”
Catch all the Bollywood News, Entertainment News, Breaking News Event and Latest News Updates on The BOL News
Download The BOL News App to get the Daily News Update & Live News.