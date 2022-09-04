Advertisement
  Sushmita Sen's daughter expresses gratitude to all birthday wishes
  • Sushmita Sen’s daughter Renee thanked everyone for their birthday wishes and well wishes in a post after turning a year older.
  • The mother and daughter were beaming as they posed for the photo.
  • Pre-production is underway for the movie Sush last appeared in the online series “Aarya”.
Sushmita Sen’s daughter Renee thanked everyone for their birthday wishes and well wishes in a post after turning a year older. While Sushmita wore a magnificent black gown, Renee looked lovely in a shimmering white attire. The mother and daughter were beaming as they posed for the photo.

Along with the photo, Renee penned a sweet note that read, “Thank you for all the avalanche of love and blessings on my birthday… It means the world to me… to be loved unconditionally is God’s greatest blessing Thank you Maa for shaping me into the woman I am today… I love you the mostest!! With love and immense gratitude, The Birthday Girl PS: 23 feels AMAZING.

To everyone who I spent my birthday eve with, thank you.. I have the BESTEST extended family  Special thank you to @ritik_bhasin for making my birthday eve so memorable, I can’t thank you enough and everyone at @145cafeandbar for taking such great care of us: @ankitabhalla28 Thank you for this beautiful picture Didi”

Soon, Sushmita commented on her post and wrote, “I love you my beautiful 23!!! Happpyyyyyy Birthday Shona!!!”

The most recent reports state that Sushmita has been cast as the lead in a biopic. Pre-production is going underway for the movie. Sush last appeared in the online series “Aarya.”

