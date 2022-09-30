Sussanne Khan calls Vikram Vedha one of her favourite movies

Sussanne Khan, an interior designer and ex-wife of actor Hrithik Roshan, lauded his film Vikram Vedha and dubbed it one of her “favorite movies ever.”

Khan, sharing the post, captioned it, “RA RA RA RA…Rooooom this is by far one of my favourite movies ever!!! Superrrrbly gripping and full of thrillssss!! Congratulations @hrithikroshan @saifalikhan_online and the entire team… for this tremendous entertainer!!! This one is going to be a huggge BLOCKBUSTER (okay, muscle, raised hands and angel emojis).”

Saba Azad, Hrithik’s girlfriend and fellow performer, praised Vikram Vedha and encouraged viewers to see the movie. Saba shared a post from Hrithik on her Instagram Stories and added the following caption: “1 day to go!!!!!” and also added the hashtag–Vikram Vedha. In her next post, she added a ticket link and wrote, “Book your tickets here!!”

Actor Karisma Kapoor also shared a post on Vikram Vedha on her Instagram Stories. Posting a poster, she wrote, “All the best Saif @hrithikroshan and #TeamVikramVedha.” Hrithik plays the title gangster Vedha in Vikram Vedha, the Hindi adaptation of the Tamil movie of the same name. Vijay Sethupathi first performed the part in the 2017 movie.

The Vikram-Betaal-inspired neo-noir action criminal thriller follows tough police officer Vikram (Saif), who sets out to find and apprehend the tenacious thug Vedha. Pushkar and Gayatri, who also directed the original, are in charge of directing Vikram Vedha. On Friday, the movie was released in theaters. Producing the film are S Sashikanth and Bhushan Kumar.

A review read, “Vikram Vedha is a stylised, blown-up, and somewhat sanitised remake of a cult classic. It needs to be all those things given its size and scale, and the star power it carries. The remake is choppy with some bits left out from the original, which may have made the film better. But the makers decided to opt for style over substance in some parts. The good thing is that it is not choppy enough to be noticeable or at least, annoying. Vikram Vedha works as both a thriller and a masala action flick. It is enjoyable and even manages a few whistles and claps in a packed hall. It will get you your money’s worth, even if that worth is not ₹75 anymore.”