Sussanne Khan praises Hrithik Roshan’s Vikram Vedha

Hrithik Roshan’s ex-wife Sussanne Khan calls Vikram Vedha one of her favourite movies.

Saba Azad asks fans to watch the film and shares a ticket link on Instagram.

The neo-noir action criminal thriller follows police officer Vikram (Saif) who tracks down gangster Vedha.

Advertisement

Sussanne Khan calls Vikram Vedha one of her favourite movies, Saba Azad asks fans to watch film, Hrithik Roshan’s ex-wife Sussanne Khan and his girlfriend Saba Azad spoke about Vikram Vedha.

Sussanne Khan, an interior designer and ex-wife of actor Hrithik Roshan, lauded his film Vikram Vedha and dubbed it one of her “favourite movies ever.”

Sussanne posted a poster from the movie’s action scene with Hrithik and Saif Ali Khan on Instagram.

Also Read Taapsee Pannu is all about challenging norms little by little Taapsee Pannu is co-owner of Punjab Tigers in the Tennis Premium League....

Sussanne Khan, sharing the post, captioned it, “RA RA RA RA…Rooooom this is by far one of my favourite movies ever!!! Superrrrbly gripping and full of thrillssss!! Congratulations @hrithikroshan @saifalikhan_online and the entire team… for this tremendous entertainer!!! This one is going to be a huggge BLOCKBUSTER (okay, muscle, raised hands and angel emojis).”

Advertisement

Advertisement Advertisement View this post on Instagram Advertisement Advertisement Advertisement Advertisement A post shared by Sussanne Khan (@suzkr)

Hrithik’s girlfriend-actor Saba Azad also gave a shoutout to Vikram Vedha and asked fans to watch the film. Taking to her Instagram Stories, Saba re-shared a post by Hrithik and wrote, “1 day to go!!!!!” and also added the hashtag–Vikram Vedha. In her next post, she added a ticket link and wrote, “Book your tickets here!!”

Advertisement

Also Read Deepika Padukone seen at Mumbai airport after reports of hospitalisation Deepika Padukone was seen at Mumbai airport with her mother on Thursday...

Actor Karisma Kapoor also shared a post on Vikram Vedha on her Instagram Stories. Posting a poster, she wrote, “All the best Saif @hrithikroshan and #TeamVikramVedha.” Vikram Vedha is the Hindi version of Tamil hit of the same name and Hrithik essays the role of titular gangster Vedha. The role was originally played by Vijay Sethupathi in the 2017 film.

The Vikram-Betaal-inspired neo-noir action criminal thriller follows tough police officer Vikram (Saif), who sets out to find and apprehend the tenacious thug Vedha.

Pushkar and Gayatri, who also directed the original, are in charge of directing Vikram Vedha. On Friday, the movie was released in theatres. Producing the film are S Sashikanth and Bhushan Kumar.