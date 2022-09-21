Swara Bhasker on Shushant’s death: ‘Disliking Karan Johar doesn’t make him murderer’

Swara Bhasker is an Indian actress who works in Hindi films. Best known for her supporting work in mainstream productions.

Swara Bhasker is known for her supporting work in mainstream productions and starring roles in independent films.

She said that it was not fair to call him a “murderer” after Sushant Singh Rajput died.

The actress believes that the film business is “under attack” in Bollywood.

Swara Bhasker recently spoke out on social media about the trend to boycott Bollywood. Swara has now talked about Karan Johar. A few days ago, she talked about Akshay Kumar and said that it was easy to criticise famous people. She said that after Sushant Singh Rajput died in 2020, some people attacked the director. Swara said that it was one thing to criticise Karan for his movies or for promoting “nepotism” in the film industry, but it was not fair to call him a “murderer” after Sushant died.

Swara said in a recent interview that there is a “climate of dread” in Bollywood. She claimed that hate campaigns against recent films such as Laal Singh Chaddha starring Aamir Khan contributed to the failure of certain highly anticipated, high-budget films at the box office. She claimed that the film business was “under attack” and that the ongoing boycott Bollywood trend, in which a portion of social media users are advocating for a boycott of films and celebrities, was sponsored.

