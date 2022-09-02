Swara Bhasker is an outspoken actress who has never held back her opinions.

She has always spoken out about societal concerns and advocated for women’s emancipation and equal rights.

Swara Bhasker is an outspoken actress who has never held back her opinions. She has always spoken out about societal concerns and advocated for women’s emancipation and equal rights. The actress, who made her debut in the film Madholal Keep Walking, is best known for her appearances in Raanjhanaa, Nil Battey Sannata, Anarkali of Aarah, Tanu Weds Manu, and Veere Di Wedding. Meanwhile, in response to the ‘Boycott Bollywood’ movement, the star recently stated that the movement is being fostered to hurt the film business.

Advertisement

When questioned about the social media trend of ‘Boycott Bollywood,’ the actress commented on the recent bans that, “A lot of bad hype has been developed around Bollywood, and a lot of it is fake.” I like to think that the ‘tear down Bollywood’ crowd is actually operating their own industry.

Swara explained the objective underlying social media trends, saying, “It is definitely led by an agenda.” The majority of it has to do with Bollywood being one of the most prominent vehicles of Indian secularism in the last 109 years.

She went on to say that the Parsi and Muslim populations were instrumental in the early days of the film business. “It’s a business that has popularised Urdu poetry and simple to comprehend Sufi notions and is quite diversified in an organic sense,” she remarked of the sector. That is a difficulty for a programme that seeks to promote a saffron-colored majoritarian identity in India. So, if you want to invalidate Indian secularism, you must first discredit and delegitimize the most popular vehicle for it. That is why Bollywood has been singled out.”

Also Read Swara Bhasker posted a hilarious Video Of Kareena Kapoor Khan Swara Bhasker posted a funny video on Instagram from Veere Di Wedding...