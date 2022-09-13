Swara Bhasker says Kangana Ranaut is a ‘frank girl’

As Swara Bhasker revealed details of their Twitter battle, she referred to Kangana Ranaut as a “frank girl.”

As Swara Bhasker revealed details of their Twitter battle, she referred to Kangana Ranaut as a “frank girl.” Kangana Ranaut and Swara Bhasker collaborated on two movies together: Tanu Weds Manu (2011) and Tanu Weds Manu (2015). The two had a Twitter argument in 2020 after Kangana referred to Swara and Taapsee Pannu as “B-grade actresses.”

Swara sarcastically responded to Kangana’s comment on Twitter by calling it a “compliment.” The two had also engaged in a Twitter banter a few months later, which ended with Swara telling Kangana that she loves her. Kangana Ranaut had claimed in an interview that Swara and Taapsee, who are both “outsiders” in the film industry, deny the negative effects of nepotism to win filmmaker Karan Johar’s favor but still.

In a recent conversation with Mashable India, Swara recalled their feud. She said, “Kangana is a frank girl, main ek frank ladki hoon, to hamne karli baat (I am also a frank girl, so we had a conversation). She expressed her point of view, I expressed mine. It’s fine, it’s good.” She noted that the argument became a bigger deal than it was because they were actors and it took place on Twitter.

She added, “I was just like Kangana Ji has called me and Taapsee B-grade actresses, so this is an invitation to talk about it.” Asked again about her comments, Swara said, “It’s fine. It’s a democracy, and people have the right to say what they want. I don’t have any problem. My simple logic is that if you are talking then I will also talk.”

Jahaan Chaar Yaar, Swara’s first theatrical release after Veere Di Wedding, will be her next film (2018). She appears in the September 16 release of the Kamal Pandey-directed film opposite Pooja Chopra, Shikha Talsania, and Meher Vij.