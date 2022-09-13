Swara Bhasker says Kangana Ranaut is a ‘frank girl’

Swara Bhasker talks about single life being ‘sifting through garbage’
As Swara Bhasker revealed details of their Twitter battle, she referred to Kangana Ranaut as a “frank girl.” Kangana Ranaut and Swara Bhasker collaborated on two movies together: Tanu Weds Manu (2011) and Tanu Weds Manu (2015). The two had a Twitter argument in 2020 after Kangana referred to Swara and Taapsee Pannu as “B-grade actresses.”
In a recent conversation with Mashable India, Swara recalled their feud. She said, “Kangana is a frank girl, main ek frank ladki hoon, to hamne karli baat (I am also a frank girl, so we had a conversation). She expressed her point of view, I expressed mine. It’s fine, it’s good.” She noted that the argument became a bigger deal than it was because they were actors and it took place on Twitter.
Jahaan Chaar Yaar, Swara’s first theatrical release after Veere Di Wedding, will be her next film (2018). She appears in the September 16 release of the Kamal Pandey-directed film opposite Pooja Chopra, Shikha Talsania, and Meher Vij.
