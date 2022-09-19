Swara Bhasker says she doesn’t agree with Akshay Kumar

Swara clarified that she does not want Akshay’s movies to bomb or be shunned only due to divergent viewpoints.

In a recent interview, actor Swara Bhasker discussed her disagreement with Akshay Kumar over his film preferences. She mentioned how boycott movements were being used against Bollywood. Swara clarified that she does not want Akshay’s movies to bomb or be shunned only due to divergent viewpoints. The last few movies starring Akshay Kumar did miserably at the box office. Akshay’s earlier films, Bachchhan Paandey, Samrat Prithviraj, and Raksha Bandhan, failed to draw viewers to the theaters before his Disney+ Hotstar release, Cuttputlli. His most recent theatrical movie, Raksha Bandhan, even prompted boycott requests from some online users.

Swara argued that people who have a problem with India’s secularism and plurality are the ones who have issues with the film industry, in reference to celebrities being an easy target for criticism. Swara said, “We are storytellers and should tell stories in an honest way. I think Bollywood should not make itself a platform for propaganda. Having said that Bollywood is not one tangible, homogenous entity and there could never be one voice coming out of the industry. And that’s the beauty of it… I don’t agree with Akshay Kumar because of the kind of films he supports but that doesn’t mean I want his films to flop or that he shouldn’t release his films.”

According to Swara, citizens in a democracy should be entitled to express their political opinions within the bounds of the law. When their movies are boycotted, she believes actors have realized the same thing. “Earlier they used to think, Swara is the problem. We are legitimising a culture of authoritarianism. Nobody is going to be safe from a culture of mob frenzy. It is just that I am just ahead of others in the queue,” the actor shared. The actor has previously claimed that boycotting movies and celebrities had turned into a “profitable business” in a different debate.

The last time we saw Swara was in the movie Jahaan Chaar Yaar by Kamal Pandey. Swara co-starred in Guzaarish opposite Hrithik Roshan, Aishwarya Rai, and Aditya Roy Kapur after making her acting debut in Madholal Keep Walking (2010). Because to her performance of Payal in Tanu Weds Manu, she received greater attention (2010).