Swara Bhasker talks about single life being ‘sifting through garbage’

  • Swara Bhasker has accused Aditya Chopra and Shah Rukh Khan of destroying her love life.
  • Pooja and Swara recently discussed their single status and how their expectations for love and marriage have evolved in an interview for the movie’s publicity.
  • The cinematic debut of Kamal Pandey’s flick Jahaan Chaar Yaar is set for September 16.
Swara Bhasker has accused Aditya Chopra and Shah Rukh Khan of destroying her love life. According to Swara, Aditya Chopra’s 1995 film Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge, which starred Shah Rukh Khan and Kajol as Raj and Simran, gave her a radically different conception of romance that she later discovered to be inaccurate.

Swara’s next appearance will be in Jahaan Chaar Yaar, a movie about female friendship that also stars Pooja Chopra, Shikha Talsania, and Meher Vij. Pooja and Swara recently discussed their single status and how their expectations for love and marriage have evolved in an interview for the movie’s publicity.

During the conversation, Swara said, “I blame Aditya Chopra sir and Shah Rukh Khan for ruining my love life. Because I watched Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge at a tender age, and ever since I have been searching for that Raj, who looks like Shah Rukh, but Raj. It has taken me many many years to realise that Raj doesn’t exist. I don’t think I am very good at relationships.”

Pooja added an announcement, “Swara is single and ready to date.” However, Swara declared, “I am done guys. I cannot. I don’t have the energy.” The actor added, “Single life is hard, it’s like sifting through garbage.”

The cinematic debut of Kamal Pandey’s flick Jahaan Chaar Yaar is set for September 16. Veere Di Wedding (2018), Swara’s most recent theatrical production, likewise dealt with female friendships; nevertheless, the actor claims that Jahaan Chaar Yaar is entirely unrelated to Veere Di Wedding. Additionally, Swara and her Veere Di Wedding co-star Shikha Talsania are reunited in the movie. Additionally, Mrs. Falani is in Swara’s plans. In the movie, which is a collection of nine short stories, she will play nine different parts.

