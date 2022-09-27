Syeda Tuba talks about victim blaming and trolling

Syeda Tuba Anwar is a beautiful actress who entered the entertainment industry after marrying popular televangelist Dr. Aamir Liaquat Hussain.

Tuba first appeared on the shows as a co-host alongside the late anchor. Later, she landed a drama on Ary Digital with Salman Saeed, and her acting career took off from there. Tuba has so far appeared in three serials. Her drama Bichoo was well-received.

Tuba faced a lot of hatred and criticism after her divorce and the death of Dr Aamir Liaquat, and she recently discussed victim blaming in a short interview with BBC Urdu.

Talking about supporting Noor Muqadam, Syeda Tuba Anwar said, “Noor Muqadam’s incident was one such incident which came at the point when I was going through a lot in my life, I could connect to Noor on another level, I had never met Noor but I felt very deeply for her, because there were a lot of things which I faced, probably, I can’t tell all things, I don’t know why people victim blame in our society, as a celebrity

I believe I should raise my voice to educate people and I will keep on doing that”. About trolling, she said, “in start, trolling used to bother me and I used to get hurt but then I realized that negative people do that, it happens with every celebrity and people will always say negative things about you, I just think about their negative mental state while reading abusive words”. Have a look at the interview of Syeda Tuba Anwar in which she talked about victim blaming!