Syeda Tuba talks about victim blaming and trolling

Things you want to know about Aamir Liaquat’s ex-wife Syeda Tuba
Syeda Tuba Anwar is a well-known Pakistani actress, host, model, social media...
Syeda Tuba Anwar is a beautiful actress who entered the entertainment industry after marrying popular televangelist Dr. Aamir Liaquat Hussain.
Tuba first appeared on the shows as a co-host alongside the late anchor. Later, she landed a drama on Ary Digital with Salman Saeed, and her acting career took off from there. Tuba has so far appeared in three serials. Her drama Bichoo was well-received.
Tuba faced a lot of hatred and criticism after her divorce and the death of Dr Aamir Liaquat, and she recently discussed victim blaming in a short interview with BBC Urdu.
Talking about supporting Noor Muqadam, Syeda Tuba Anwar said, “Noor Muqadam’s incident was one such incident which came at the point when I was going through a lot in my life, I could connect to Noor on another level, I had never met Noor but I felt very deeply for her, because there were a lot of things which I faced, probably, I can’t tell all things, I don’t know why people victim blame in our society, as a celebrity
I believe I should raise my voice to educate people and I will keep on doing that”. About trolling, she said, “in start, trolling used to bother me and I used to get hurt but then I realized that negative people do that, it happens with every celebrity and people will always say negative things about you, I just think about their negative mental state while reading abusive words”. Have a look at the interview of Syeda Tuba Anwar in which she talked about victim blaming!
Catch all the Entertainment News, Lollywood News, Breaking News Event and Latest News Updates on The BOL News
Download The BOL News App to get the Daily News Update & Live News.