Sylvester Stallone and Jennifer Flavin reconciled

  • Jennifer Flavin, his wife and former model, requested a divorce last month.
  • Now the pair is “very happy” after reconciling, Stallone’s spokesperson said.
  • They met at home to work out their differences, the statement added.
One month after Jennifer Flavin, his wife and former model, requested a divorce, Sylvester Stallone and Flavin have reconciled.

The pair is “very happy” after working out their differences and reconciling, a representative of Rocky star told a magazine

“They decided to meet back up at home, where they talked and were able to work out their differences,” the spokesperson told the outlet.

“They are both extremely happy,” the statement added.

The news comes few days after a court filing from Palm Beach County, Florida, unveiled that the duo agreed, “that is in the best interests of each of them individually, and more importantly collectively as a family, to resolve all issues attendant to the dissolution of their marriage in a dignified, amicable and private manner out-of-court.”

Flavin filed for divorce in August alleging that Stallone “engaged in the intentional dissipation, depletion and/or waste of marital assets which has had an adverse economic impact on the marital estate.”

Stallone, who married Flavin in 1997 and share three daughters, Scarlet, Sistine and Sophine with her, denied the allegations.

Sylvester Stallone upbeat at brother Frank’s concert amid divorce
Sylvester Stallone upbeat at brother Frank’s concert amid divorce

Sylvester Stallone joined his brother, musician Frank Stallone, for a recent concert....

